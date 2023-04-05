Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng will on Wednesday afternoon give an update on the national state of disaster over Eskom.
Nkadimeng is expected to be joined by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster, saying that government needed to do away with the red tape that made it difficult to address the energy crisis.
Wednesday's briefing comes days after government granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.
The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.
Ramokgopa is also expected to provide details on the measures his department was taking to reduce the impact of load shedding.
Minister Ramokgopa, who spent the past few weeks visiting Eskom power plants, is also expected to give an update on the performance of the electricity grid.
Last Friday, National Treasury granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.
It cited, among others, the need to have Eskom achieve clean audits as one of the reasons for the exemption.
It is anticipated that Ramokgopa will also provide further details in the exemption at the briefing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More