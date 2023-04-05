Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom





JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng will on Wednesday afternoon give an update on the national state of disaster over Eskom.

Nkadimeng is expected to be joined by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster, saying that government needed to do away with the red tape that made it difficult to address the energy crisis.

Wednesday's briefing comes days after government granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.

The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.

Ramokgopa is also expected to provide details on the measures his department was taking to reduce the impact of load shedding.

Minister Ramokgopa, who spent the past few weeks visiting Eskom power plants, is also expected to give an update on the performance of the electricity grid.

Last Friday, National Treasury granted Eskom an exemption from declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.

It cited, among others, the need to have Eskom achieve clean audits as one of the reasons for the exemption.

It is anticipated that Ramokgopa will also provide further details in the exemption at the briefing.

