Young women the ones causing car accidents on our roads at night - Diale-Tlabela





TSHWANE - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela pointed the finger at women for being responsible for the high road fatalities, quoting staggering statistics to back this.

She said the figures showed that women between the ages of 25 and 48 were major contributors to accidents, especially at night.

Speaking at the launch of the Easter safety campaign in Soshanguve, Diale-Tlabela also said that pedestrians were also a common cause for the high death toll on roads.

The Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC said that the department was locked in talks with the taxi and bus industry about tightening safety over the long Easter weekend.

The four-day holiday has claimed dozens of lives on the roads as churchgoers and other holidaymakers travel to various destinations across the country.

While the commuter transport industry was criticised for being among the driving factors for road crashes, Diale-Tlabela said taxis and buses were not only to blame.

But Diale-Tlabela also pointed a finger at women.

"Last year, when we were launching the road safety campaign for the festive season, we got very shocking statistics that young women between the ages of 25 to around 48 are the ones that are causing car accidents on our roads at night."

She called on road users to remain vigilant.

