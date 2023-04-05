[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs chat to pilot, Rudolf Erasmus (30) a hero - landing a small plane in an emergency at Welkom Airport when a highly venomous Cape Cobra sneaked in without a boarding pass, what a rough workday!
Listen to the story below.
On Monday, 3 April, Rudolph Erasmus flew to his destination during a seemingly 'normal' workday.
In addition to flying in bad weather, reports say that the brave pilot...
Felt something move in his back. It happened to be a Cape Cobra.Brian Emmenis, Aviation Expert - Welkom
Erasmus explains that he was calm during the experience and just focused on landing the plan safely...
It was basically pushing it's head up between my shirt and my hips. As I realized it was there, it started slinking back down under the seat. I just informed Johannesburg that we have a snake in the cockpit, we're going to be landing at Welkom - which was our nearest airport at that time... the worst thing you can do is panic in that situation.Rudolph Erasmus, Pilot - South Africa
Upon feeling the Cape Cobra slither around his back:
• Erasmus was forced to conduct an emergency landing at Welkom Airport
• While everyone disembarked the plane after landing, Erasmus needed to stay behind and wait for snake handler, Johan de Klerk to remove the Cape Cobra safely
• Upon De Klerk's search, there was no sign of the Cobra - no one knows where it slithered to
On what happened after the plane landed, Erasmus says...
We got out of the aircraft, I saw it was curled up underneath my seat. Johan De Klerk spent the last two days trying to find it... but unfortunately to no avail so we do assume that it made its great escape at some point.Rudolph Erasmus, Pilot - South Africa
The pilot fraternity dubs Erasmus 'a hero' for his calm response in a terrifying and life-threatening situation...
Oh my goodness this could have been disastrous. Great airmanship indeed which saved all lives on board. Such an amazing story and great handling of the situation by the pilot. Bravo to great airmanship.Poppy Khosa, Civil Aviation Commissioner - South Africa
Watch the Kfm Mornings team react to this one below.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43828872_cobra-attack.html?vti=o3z76jiot6skmkeuhq-1-35
