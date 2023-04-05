Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Mandy Wiener interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
- Donald Trump has become the first former or present United States (US) president to face criminal charges
- On Tuesday, Trump appeared in court and pleaded 'not guilty' to 34 charges
- The charges are in connection with 'hush money' he allegedly paid to an adult film star
RELATED: Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
On Tuesday, former US president Donald Trump appeared in court where he pleaded 'not guilty' to 34 felony charges in a 'hush money' case.
The charges stem from payments made to an adult film star, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which he denies.
While Trump didn't receive a gag order from Judge Juan Merchan, he was told to be mindful of the language he used.
Trump looked quiet, diminished and respectful, according to Gilchrist.
That's the thing with Donald Trump; does he ever mind his language? Does he ever tone it down?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Gilchrist says that prior to Trump appearing in court, he took to his social media platform, Truth Social, saying 'the judge hates me'.
I didn't watch it live, but I think I might wait for the movie, I think it will be a helluva movie.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @Gage Skidmore
