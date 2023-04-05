Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM
by Anthony Teixeira
Tags:
Springboks
Cell C Sharks
Ian McIntosh

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has passed away.

He was known as a driving force behind the Sharks.

He passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

McIntosh coached the national team between 1993-1994 where he oversaw 12 Tests with a record of 4 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses, leaving his position following a 2-0 series loss to the All Blacks.

The 84-year-old won the Currie Cup 4 times, including the Sharks first ever triumph in 1990.

It was this time in Natal during the 1980s and early 1990s which led to him affectionately being known as the “Godfather” of Sharks rugby, with the franchise naming their main entrance gate at the Kings Park Stadium after the coach.

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese shared a message on Twitter which read: “Fewer men [have] left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives".


This article first appeared on EWN : Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away




