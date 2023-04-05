Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
Carte Blanche presenter, Derek Watts, gives Mandy Wiener a health update after being diagnosed with sepsis.
- On Sunday morning Watts posted a picture from his hospital bed, saying that he was recovering from sepsis
- The sepsis had developed after a suspected stroke
- Watts is on the mend at home
Household name Derek Watts took to social media saying that he was learning to walk again after collapsing two weeks ago and ending up in hospital.
The TV personality initially thought he had suffered a stroke, but the doctors determined it was severe sepsis.
Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap! @MNet @DStv pic.twitter.com/EuwubujWIU' Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) April 2, 2023
Watts says that his family ventured out to Hoedspruit on Saturday morning to visit his wife's father.
His Sunday morning started off with a beautiful family walk when he suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and became delusional on his way back home.
Despite his symptoms, Watts says that he was determined to take his son quad biking, however, when they arrived at the quad biking facility, he was unable to get out of the car as he had no muscle strength.
After his wife did some tests, she was determined that he had suffered a stroke and immediately took Watts to Mill Park Hospital ICU, where he was diagnosed severe sepsis.
RELATED: Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Watts says that it's great to be in the comfort of his home, under the care of his wife Belinda.
It's just amazing how she looks after me.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche Presenter
While he says that it's difficult to say that he's made rapid progress, his has received strict instructions to rest and take things as easy as possible.
I've been told to relax the whole time because I tend to want to get going.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche Presenter
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
