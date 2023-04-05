Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover





Volkswagen South Africa announced that the second-generation Polo Vivo has sold close to 120 000 units since its launch in the local market in 2018.

The Polo Vivo, which was first introduced in South Africa in 2010, has recorded a cumulative sales figure of 313 620 units. To maintain the flagship status of the Polo Vivo model range, Volkswagen has announced that the range-topping Polo Vivo GT will be getting a fresh new look with exterior and interior updates. The unique styling and characteristics of the Polo Vivo GT have been enhanced, and it comes with silver mirror caps, GT rear decal, wheels and dash inserts, as well as GT decals on the front door.

The interior has also been given a sportier look, with cloth inserts and stitch colours changed from blue to red. The Polo Vivo GT will have new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake to tie in with the grey exterior accents. Loose lay mats will also have GT-embroidered branding.

The Polo Vivo GT will come in five exterior colours, including the new Wild Cherry Red metallic colour. It comes standard with 17-inch Mirabeau wheels, a safety package, a Lights and Vision Package, and a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim. The interior features front sports seats, aluminium-look pedals, and an ‘Anthracite’ headlining.

Other features include cruise control, a lowered suspension, and a black tailgate spoiler.

The 1.0-litre TSI 81kW engine in the Polo Vivo GT offers exciting performance with a top speed of 196 km/h, and 200Nm torque available at 2000rpm. Despite its performance, fuel consumption remains impressive, with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100 kilometres.

The refreshed Polo Vivo GT is sure to turn heads and is available at Volkswagen dealerships across South Africa for R332 800.

