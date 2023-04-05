[WATCH] Touch starvation: Woman desperate for a hug after 5 years without one
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Did you know that people can suffer from touch starvation? Mayte Lisbeth has gone public and announced that she suffers from touch deprivation.
Lisbeth says it's so become so terrible that she would 'crumble' if someone hugs her now.
Watch the full video below for more.
@mayte.lisbeth
Its been five years of touch starvation. I’ll probably have some more years of it. I’m not handling this well.♬ original sound - Mayte Lisbeth
