The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in Johannesburg

5 April 2023 11:00 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Easter eggs

Get your baskets ready - there are tons of Easter eggs hunts happening around Johannesburg this weekend!

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this Easter weekend?

There are tons of egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in and around Johannesburg.

Easter Egg Hunt and Berry Picking at The Field Berry Farm

Hop on over to the Field Berry Farm this Easter weekend for its Easter egg hunt and berry picking.

Kids must find three different coloured stones in the berry fields in exchange for Easter eggs.

When: 8 and 9 April

Time: 9am to 3pm

Where: Field Berry Farm, De Deur

Entry: R70 per child (includes the Easter egg hunt and entrance fee)

Easter Family Fun Day at Little Bright Fox

Head over to Little Bright Fox for its Easter Family Fun Day.

Attractions include meeting the Easter bunny, a slide and ball pit, soft play and the highlight event, the Easter egg hunt.

Please be sure to pack your picnic basket and blanket!

When: 7 April

Time: 10.30am to 3pm

Where: Greenroots, 1159 John Vorster Rd, Johannesburg

Bunny Fest

The annual Bunny Festival is back and better than ever!

Bunny Festival is a fun-field family outing with various Easter themed exhibits such as an illuminated giant bunny and Easter eggs, amusement rides and the Easter egg hunt is full of surprises for the kids.

When: 7 to 9 April and 14 to 16 April.

Time: 4pm

Where: Central Square Sandton, 5 Lower Road, Morningside

Entry fee: tickets range from R55 to R70, group tickets are also available.

Book your tickers on the Bunny Fest website here.

Easter egg hunt and lunch at Irene Farm

Easter Sunday is the highlight of Irene Farm’s Easter weekend.

Every bunny, big and small, will thoroughly enjoy their Easter Sunday lunch buffet and Easter egg hunt.

There’s plenty of space to hop around and the whole family will be able to participate and enjoy the Easter egg hunt afterward.

When: 9 April

Time: 11am to 5pm

Where: Nellmapius Drive, Centurion

Entry fee: The buffet is R395 per person, children under 12 pay half price

Fancy dress Easter egg hunt

Hop into an exciting Easter egg hunt at the Cycle Lab Bike Park in Bryanston.

Get all dressed up in your favourite fancy dress outfit and spend the morning hunting for those sweet eggs.

It will be a fun-filled day out for the entire family!

When: 8 to 9 April

Time: 9am to 12pm

Where: Cycle Lab Bike Park, 1A Libertas Street, Bryanston

Entry fee: Free for members, R50 for non-members

Tiny Town Easter egg and golden ticket hunt

Join Tiny Town in Pretoria East for a magical day out with the whole family.

There will be plenty of thrills and fun to be had, including a much-anticipated Easter egg hunt, a playground, a petting zoo, animal feeding and a slippy slide.

When: 16 April

Time: 11am

Where: corner of Graham and Boschkop Road, Pretoria East

Entry fee: R150 per child (all inclusive)


This article first appeared on 947 : Egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in Johannesburg




