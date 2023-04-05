[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A man believed to be a bottle store owner has allegedly been contravening regulations by selling alleged counterfeit alcohol to his customers.
In the video, the customer is fuming after returning the alleged fake Jameson bottle to the outlet.
It is also alleged that the customer bought another Jameson bottle from a reputable store to compare it with the alleged fake one he bought from the store.
Watch the video below:
Is there anything that is real in South Africa? Umzambiya😭we Jameson pic.twitter.com/L0hKDNjQGF' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 4, 2023
