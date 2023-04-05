2 bystanders killed, security guard wounded in Ekurhuleni cash-in-transit heist
JOHANNESBURG - Two bystanders were killed and a security guard wounded during a cash-in-transit heist on Putfontein Road in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
The police urged the public to stay away from the area in Crystal Park, as it was an active crime scene.
Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.
"The South African Police Service [Saps] has mobilised its crime scene experts, including the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate, while a multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to search for the armed suspects.
“Police have already recovered three getaway vehicles, which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1. An undisclosed amount of money has been taken.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 2 bystanders killed, security guard wounded in Ekurhuleni cash-in-transit heist
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More