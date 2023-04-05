



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on the web (skip to 01:40).

The barcode, the rectangle of thick and thin parallel lines seen on seemingly every grocery product is turning 50-years-old, but the debate of who gets the credit too turns 50-years-old.

Image: The barcode turns 50-years-old

The barcode initially went into development in the 1940s after Americans were getting tired of waiting in long lines at supermarkets.

Bernard Silver and Norman Joseph Woodland's prototype was bullseye-shaped which was said to have been inspired by the Morse code.

Nothing came of it, until the 1960s when David J Collins implemented the barcode as what we know it today, says Friedman.

She adds that product producers were initially against the idea, mainly because of the extra expenses that would be needed in order to print barcodes onto products.

There's always this thing of who invented the barcode. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

You could say, well the first person who had the idea of it isn't actually the person who then finally came up with the one [barcode] that was implemented. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?