Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Clarence Ford speaks with writer, Zubayr Charles.
-
Charles wrote an op-ed on body dysmorphia in men
-
This was inspired by hurtful comments he received about his appearance
Charles, a playwright, poet and aspiring author, has written on a number of serious topics.
In 2019, he wrote a play on gender-based violence and he is in the process of publishing poetry on the gentrification of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town.
One of his recent pieces, an op-ed on LitNet, deals with body dysmorphia in men, an issue he feels is not spoken about enough.
He was inspired to write this after people began to make comments about his body and his weight gain.
I did not notice it initially, hence I wanted to write this story.Zubayr Charles, writer
He says he was heavily in denial about the weight gain and found himself making excuses for others who were making these hurtful comments such as ‘Maar jy’t eintlik vet geword!’.
It did not hurt in the moment, but going home or laying down I would ponder and think, ‘why would they say that?’.Zubayr Charles, writer
If you want to keep up with Charles’ work you can find more on his social media or see his essays on LitNet.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More