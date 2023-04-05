ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
March was without a doubt a busy month for South Africa with a cabinet reshuffle, a Netflix-style prison break and the deaths of two high-profile musicians.
In trying to make sense of it all, Mzansi naturally turned to Google to find out more.
Here’s what kept South Africans curious in March, according to Google SA:
It looks like everyone is still quite intrigued by Artificial intelligence (AI) and with more developments coming, it is no surprise that the top searched question in March was relating to AI.
International Women’s Day (8 March), Human Rights Day (21 March), as well as St Patrick’s Day (17 March) were among the top searched terms.
As more people are feeling the pinch of the current economic state, many are looking to learn about some of the financial jargon they are seeing in the news, such as 'what is inflation?', as well as some savvy financial tips.
It is no surprise that Thabo Bester also ranked in the search results for March.
South Africans have been on the edge of their seats as new twists and turns about the ‘Facebook rapist’ prison escape came to light, basically on a daily basis.
March also saw Mzansi mourn the deaths of two beloved musicians, rapper Costa Titch and jazz great Gloria Bosman.
Both featured in the top 10 trending search terms for the month.
The only sport search that made it into the trends for March was 'West Indies vs South Africa'.
The tour ran throughout the month of march, featuring tests, ODIs and T20 matches.
This article first appeared on 947 : ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/O5v8heKY4cI
