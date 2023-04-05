Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
JOHANNESBURG – After consulting the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa the South African government moved to withdraw the national state of disaster on electricity.
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said that following Ramokgopa's visits to Eskom power plants in the past few weeks it seemed interventions were already in place to address the energy crisis.
In his 2023 State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster on electricity in bid to address the country’s rolling power cuts.
The move was met with resistance, with opposition parties saying declaring a state of disaster would open doors to widespread corruption.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to legal action against the government after the declaration of the state of disaster on electricity.
While Outa took credit for the government’s decision to withdraw the national state of disaster on electricity, the State said the appointment of Ramokgopa significantly enabled the improvement of electricity supply.
Ramokgopa's visits to Eskom power plants in recent week afforded him the opportunity to identify and resolve electricity supply constraints, added the government.
The government said it would - through the energy crisis committee - continue to engage all the involved parties on measures that need to be taken to reduce and eradicate load shedding.
It added that it would do this through existing legislation and other contingency measures..
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
Source : AFP
