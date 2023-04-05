What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
Clarence Ford speaks with Michelle Austin, Financial Director for the Keegor Group
-
Austin says the VAT refund increase is partly related to zero rated exports
-
She says that capital investment imports by companies to manage loadshedding has also played a role
According to Austin in the 2022/23 financial year, SARS also saw a surge in VAT refunds of almost 22%.
She says this is largely due to zero rated exports, as well as capital investment imports by companies.
She adds the reason for these imports by companies is primarily due to loadshedding-related maintenance and repairs.
For the average South African she says this VAT refund increase is not a cause for concern at this point, but it does have a cash flow implication from the perspective of SARS.
It is highlighting the loadshedding impact. What it is showing as well is the zero rated exports are improving and increasing.Michelle Austin, Financial Director - Keegor Group
Austin adds that the increase in zero rated exports is a positive sign and signalling the right messages, especially if you consider the state of the economy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More