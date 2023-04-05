How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust, a subsidiary of the Ooba Group
-
You can negotiate your lending rate with the bank
-
You should be prepared to try different banks to get the best rate
Smith says that when a bank is determining the lending rate to offer a future homeowner, they base it off this person’s risk profile or credit score.
The lower your risk profile, the likelier you are to achieve a better rate from the bank.Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust
While the prime lending rate is 11.25% Smith says that depending on your profile you could get a rate that is slightly lower, or slightly higher.
She adds that if you want to get the best rate you should do your research and visit more than one bank.
Smith says that in her experience banks are sometimes willing to fight for your business, and even if your own bank declines your business, another may accept it.
Do not just settle for the first offer. Be prepared to walk away and be prepared to negotiate.Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust
When you are entering negotiations she says it is essential to ensure that you have enough time to secure your finance in your deed of sale, so you have the opportunity to explore all of your options.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More