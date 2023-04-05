State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
The Money Show interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
- Government has announced the termination of the state of disaster declared over the energy crisis almost two months ago
- Explaining the decision at a media briefing, Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau said no additional powers are required by government to address the energy crisis
- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Stefanie Fick described the move as a "huge win" for civil society
- Outa and trade union Solidarity had challenged the electricity state of disaster in court
Government announced an end to the national state of disaster on Wednesday.
The state of disaster over the energy crisis was declared almost two months ago, on 9 February.
A government notice said all the relevant regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act have been repealed with immediate effect.
RELATED: Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The move follows a legal challenge by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and trade union Solidarity, which raised concerns over the rationality of the electricity state of disaster.
[Document] TERMINATION OF THE NATIONAL STATE OF DISASTER (IMPACT OF SEVERE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY CONSTRAINT https://t.co/z8YlinJYdO pic.twitter.com/5wecLjJgrU' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 5, 2023
Outa and Solidarity will now withdraw their court applications.
The Money Show interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of Outa's Accountability Division.
The matter is now withdrawn. They obviously tender costs, so that will be made an order of court and the matter is dealt with.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The decision was explained at a media briefing on Wednesday.
Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau said the state of disaster was terminated because no additional powers are required by government to address the energy crisis.
Parks Tau and some of the others said they've realised that they have the necessary legislation, and that is what we said right from the start.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Firstly, the decision was irrational... both decisions, the one by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Head of the Disaster Management Centre.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
That's why, in order to take their decision on, we had to file a review application of their decision.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
In terms of the existing legislation you can only qualify something as a disaster if there is not other legislation that can deal with the situation, Fick explains.
The same applies to declaring a national state of disaster.
That is why, in order to take on government's decision, they had to file a review application of that decision, she says.
Outa was also concerned that a national state of disaster over power cuts would lead to a repeat of the corruption South Africa saw during the previous one declared during the COVID pandemic.
Did we in the last two months resolve the energy crisis? No. It's a short-, medium- and long-term crisis that needs to be resolved. It takes political will to make sure we get more power producers online...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
And we need to look at the corruption that is rife at Eskom. Addressing these problems is part of a plan that was there even before the state of disaster, which needs implementation.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
More from Business
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
More from Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More