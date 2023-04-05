[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Lizette Volkwyn, life coach and human lie detector.
-
According to Volkwyn it is impossible for your subconscious mind to lie
-
This means that every person will have things that reveal they are lying
Volkwyn is a certified human lie detector, which means she can see if someone is not being honest without any equipment.
However, for the rest of us, spotting deception might not be quite as simple.
Volkwyn says people lie for two reasons, pain and gain.
Either someone will lie to avoid hurt, or because they can get something by lying.
She adds that while everyone does lie, research has shown that your subconscious mind is incapable of lying and it will send signals that a person is not telling the truth.
If you just get a gut feeling that someone is lying to you, Volkwyn says this is usually a good guide that something is amiss.
I believe if you feel something is off, your mind unconsciously picked up on some tells without you knowing and it is reacting to that.Lizette Volkwyn, Human Lie Detector
She adds that there are some universal signs that show that a person is lying, which is completely out of our conscious control.
One of these is that a gland between your nose and lip will start to itch if you are lying, so a person being dishonest may start to scratch their nose.
In addition to this, every persons grammar and tone changes when they lie, and even if you are aware of this you cannot stop it.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128907137_side-view-of-a-woman-pointing-at-herself-looking-at-a-shadow-with-long-nose-of-a-liar-.html?vti=msxc9mntybzobt3p1m-1-8
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More