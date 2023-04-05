Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Julian Scher, Director at Strauss Scher Attorneys.
- The property sector is in shock after the Pretoria Deeds Office announced its "indefinite closure" on Wednesday
- This follows various earlier notifications of a managed move to new premises
The Deeds Office in Pretoria has shut down indefinitely, leaving property practitioners in shock.
Julian Scher, Director at Strauss Scher Attorneys, gives The Money Show a rundown of the to-ing and fro-ing about a planned move to new premises that culminated in Wednesday's news.
At the beginning of last month, Scher says, the industry was given a timetable for the relocation of the Deeds Office, informing them of how things would work from 2-8 March.
As disruptive as this is, conveyancers could at least advise their clients accordingly he adds.
They were informed that no business could take place in the Deeds Office from 6 April to 17 April, but suddenly on 30 March there was a notification that the move had in fact been put on hold.
Just four to five hours later they were informed that this decision had been reversed, Scher reports.
Then today, Wednesday, came the biggest shock.
We received an email from the Registrar herself, where she simply said 'the Deeds Office will be closed indefinitely with effect from the sixth of April until further notice'. Never mind 'we're doing the move and will be open again on the 17th' but we're closed until further notice. Shocking!Julian Scher, Director - Strauss Scher Attorneys
The effects of this shock announcement are wide-ranging, Scher points out.
The unexpected delay in the transfer and registration of properties affects everyone from the ordinary person buying or selling a home, to those registering mortgages to fund other debt and the lender banks as well.
That is millions and millions of rand every day that advances against the registration of mortgage bonds which take place in the Deeds Office, and now banks can't advance those loans...Julian Scher, Director - Strauss Scher Attorneys
Perhaps most frightening of all is the effect on the fiscus, as VAT is payable by the seller usually within a month of registration of transfer of a property Scher says.
If you delay registration for a month it has the effect of Sars not collecting its VAT for the vast majority of those transactions which might be in that office. It's the biggest Deeds Office in the country!Julian Scher, Director - Strauss Scher Attorneys
Scher says the profession is currently considering its position about taking the matter to court.
"I think the closure indefinitely is unlawful... and I think there's a strong possibility that the court would grant an order."
On the other hand, it is quite possible that this decision also could be reversed in the next few days, he adds.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov2004/dolgachov200401832/145696967-glass-door-of-closed-shop-or-office.jpg
