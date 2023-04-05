SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
SAFA Manager for football and events, Mzwandile Maforvane says that Marumo Gallants have been taken advantage of by Dr Ali Elzargha, the owner of the Libyan hotel were two staff members are still being held.
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya last month, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.
Speaking on #MSW last week, Dr Elzargha said that without him, the club wouldn’t have been able to honour the fixture.
Elzargha claims Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello allegedly still needs to make an outstanding payment of more than $37 000.
On Wednesday, Maforvane told Robert Marawa that he believes the club is being treated unfairly.
I have engaged with the chairman and the department of international relations as soon as we realized that the hotel owner will not release the staff members. Tomorrow we are having a zoom meeting with the department and the hotel owners. It is a form of hostage taking place because if I want you to stay in one place and not allow you to leave, then I am holding you against your will.Mzwandile Maforvane, Manager for football and events - SAFA
Maforvane added that the sticking point at the moment is how Dr Elzargha has come up with the amount he is owed and what the breakdown of those costs are.
What we need to focus on is the amount that the he is charging. Can a flight that lasts an hour and a half really cost 35 000 dollars or is this someone taking advantage of people who were in need?Mzwandile Maforvane, Manager for football and events - SAFA
There must be a procedure that is followed and he needs to provide a written breakdown of all the costs that were involved. We should be able to travel anywhere on the continent without fear of being taking advantage of. We can’t blame Marumo Gallants because they trust the hotel owner who has accommodated them before without any issues.Mzwandile Maforvane, Manager for football and events - SAFA
Watch below for the full interview with Mzwandile Maforvane:
This article first appeared on 947 : SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
Source : @_Marumogallants/Twitter
