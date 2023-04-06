Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
-
Jeep's all-new fully-electric Avenger added two more awards to its growing list of accolades after being named 'Electric Car of the Year' and 'Best Electric City Car' by Topgear.com
-
TopGear.com Electric Awards celebrates the finest electric vehicles across a wide range of categories, from hypercars to hatchbacks.
TopGear.com - not to be confused with the popular TV show of the same name - has awarded the Jeep's new Avenger SUV as the 'Electric Car of the Year', as well as 'Best Electric City Car'. The website highlighted the vehicles compact size, which makes it easy to navigate through narrow streets, without comprising on roominess and practicality.
Top Gear Magazine Editor, Jack Rix, praised the Avenger's design, stating that it 'coheres really nicely' and that it is 'accessible rather than exclusive'. He added that the car represents a significant step towards the next generation of electrified Jeeps.
Jules Tilstone, managing director of Jeep UK, thanked the Top Gear judging panel and stated that the Avenger's latest awards build upon the car's already substantial media recognition.
The Avenger's recent awards from TopGear.com add to its growing list of accolades, including the European Car of the Year 2023, a first for the brand, and the Best Family SUV in the 2023 Women's World Car of the Year awards.
The Avenger is a compact SUV that measures just four metres in length and is aimed at active people who are looking for an SUV with compact dimensions. It offers plenty of room and storage possibilities, making it a practical choice for everyday use. The Avenger combines a unique 400-volt electric motor with 115 kilowatts and 260 Nm of maximum torque and a new 54 kWh battery. Jeep claims a range 400 on a full charge.
The introduction of the Jeep Avenger is the first salvo for the electrification of the Jeep brand. Four more fully-electric vehicles are planned for release in 2025 the expectation is that European sales will be 100% pure electric by 2030.
Jeep have said the Avenger is currently under consideration for a local release, but stopped short of confirming a South African launch.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
