Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Ray White interviews Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director-General of the National Treasury.
- On Friday, Enoch Godongwana issued a notice in the government gazette that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure
- He said that the intention of the exemption was never to hide anything
- Godongwana has since announced the decision to withdraw the exemption
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, has withdrawn ‘for now’ the gazette that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual report and financial statements.
According to a recent media statement by the National Treasury, it was withdrawn to ensure that the final framing of the exemption is subjected to the proper checks and balances, and that the measures mitigating against corruption are tightened.
RELATED: 'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Momoniat, Acting Director-General of the National Treasury, says that the initial exemption was planned to be implemented over a period of three years.
Godongwana will come to a final decision on whether the exemption should be continued after discussions with the necessary stakeholders, adds Momoniat.
He reassures that regardless of the measures put in place, such measures will not be used to further increase corruption and fraudulence within state-owned entities.
We believe that there is a leadership within the board and top management today that is determined to get rid of such corruption.Momoniat, Acting Director-General of the National Treasury
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
