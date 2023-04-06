Streaming issues? Report here
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Career
changing jobs
job market

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Technological advances mean a number of new jobs and roles have emerged that, 20 years ago, people simply couldn't have imagined.

We've collated 10 'move with the times' kind of jobs from various online sources for you to consider if you're looking to update your CV or career goals.

1) Cryptocurrency expert

How this job came about: The boom of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin have changed financial markets.

Basic job description: These experts have an in-depth understanding of how cryptocurrencies work and predict how their prices are going to change, how the online ledger system is used, and how cryptocurrency trading occurs.

2) SEO expert

How this job came about: Ah, the internet makes room for so many things, but spending hundreds of rands on an website to connect your business to the inter-webs is useless if it doesn't appear among the first results in a search engine - to solve this problem, SEO jobs were born.

Basic job description: You'll be able to optimise web pages so that they appear higher in search engine results lists to generate more traffic for the web pages using loads of cool things like keywords.

3) Influencer/social media personality

How this job came about: Transforming marketing and how we understand non-traditional and traditional advertising, people online build a following and trust with their online audience that's almost impossible to achieve with traditional methods of advertising like TV, radio, and newspapers.

Basic job description: Brands pay for access to your loyal audience and to advertise their products to them using your online persona and presence.

4) Professional cuddler

How this job came about: Typically marketed as a form of therapy that combines platonic touch like hugs, cuddles and companionship for those who need it in moments of loneliness, anxiety, or stress.

Basic job description: You'll need training on how to be an effective professional cuddler and meet cuddle mates at different, safe locations to alleviate stress, anxiety, and loneliness with physical touch.

5) Streamers/Gamers/YouTubers/TikTokers/Podcasters

How this job came about: The world of entertainment includes streaming. This one allows viewers who love things like food, music, gaming and anything you can think of to make a career of it as entertainment for their followers/audience by releasing specific online 'episodes' and live-streaming parts of their life for their audience.

Basic job description: If you know how to play games people love and build a large enough online audience or following, you could make lots of money.

6) Delivery person

How this job came about: The online world also gave birth to online shopping which birthed delivery people to bring you what you want and need without ever leaving your house or taking off you pajamas.

Basic job description: You'll need a driver's permit and go for the correct training but you're basically bringing people's orders to them with the best customer service.

7) Community manager

How this job came about: With the growth of social media, the role of community manager ensures that a company's/person's online image is essential to get new customers and to keep the ones they already have.

Basic job description: A community manager makes sure that the brand lives up to their image online, engages with the online community and grows the community too, following the brand's strategy.

8) App/tech developer

How this job came about: As smartphones and technology get better and better so does the applications and their functions. A few decades ago, who would've thought that an app on your phone would bring groceries to your door in an hour?

Basic job description: If you have the skills and can think of a revolutionary app and a way to make it happen - this might be for you.

9) Content moderator

How this job came about: With the advent of social media sites, live streaming and online ranking, content moderators are hired to sift through the things that get uploaded to sites like Facebook or YouTube by users, and make sure that they're compliant with the terms of the site.

Basic job description: While the internet can be a wonderful place, it can also be an unsafe place so you'll help make it a safer place.

10) Remote anything

How this job came about: Decades ago, we wouldn't have fathomed that working from anywhere, but an office could be productive and collaborative - but it can.

Basic job description: Many jobs have opted for remote options like teaching, writing and fitness classes. If you can think it - it's probably available remotely! If it's not, create your own remote-only company - THINK BIG!

While there are many other inventive jobs left to explore, these are interesting and show that the definition of a job changes based on technological advances and those who choose to move along with it.

Here's to finding your dream job and supporting those with every kind of job!

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 'move with the times' jobs to consider




