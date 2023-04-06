SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for a fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination, after his killer, Janusz Walus was released from prison on parole last year.

This coming Monday marks the 30th anniversary of Hani's murder.

He was killed in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993.

The SACP’s Mhlekwa Nxumalo said they've launched an online petition for an inquest to get the whole truth of Hani's assassination.

“Both Walus and [Clive] Derby-Lewis their explanation was never accepted by the TRC [Truth & Reconciliation Commission]... Whatever they had explained was never sufficient enough to convince the people of South Africa and the world that they were telling the truth about what had happened.”

Nxumalo said that the firearm used for the murder was identified as South African National Defence Force (SANDF) equipment.

“Until today, we do not know who from the defence force was involved to release the firearm and give it to Walus to be used to kill Chris Hani. We have been through this road for almost 30 years now, we have tried everything that we can.”

