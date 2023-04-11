KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV
- The EV6 GT is only the third electric car in as many years to take the World Performance Car honours
- It's victory is also only the second time a non-European automaker has driven away with the prize
Kia has emerged as a big winner at this year's World Car Awards, with its all-electric EV6 GT being crowned as the 2023 World Performance Car. The announcement was made during an awards ceremony at the New York International Auto Show, where a panel of 100 respected international automotive journalists representing 32 countries served as the judges.
The brand has stated its commitment to producing innovative mobility solutions that benefit society, consistent with its "Movement that inspires" philosophy.
Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, expressed his excitement at receiving the award, stating that:
"To be recognized in this way by the World Car Awards’ judges is a tremendous honor. As Kia transforms to become a world-leading sustainable solutions provider, we are leaving no stone unturned to create vehicles which deliver exceptional practicality while also inspiring customers through their ingenuity, technology, and design. The latest prestigious accolade provides further confirmation of the success of our strategy.” The Kia EV6 GT has a combined power output of 430 kW, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 260km/h. Its spacious interior, long-range capability, and sleek design set it apart from the competition, which primarily consisted of traditional petrol-powered sports cars.
Winning the coveted 2023 World Performance Car award is yet another accolade for Kia, which has already been recognised for its exceptional offerings with the 2022 Car of the Year award.
The Kia EV6 GT's victory builds on the impressive track record of the standard EV6, further solidifying the brand's position as a leader in sustainable mobility.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV
