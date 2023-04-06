The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
Its a mixed bag of stories in this near-Easter edition of The Midday Report, with no single story dominating the news cycle.
Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Orrin Singh about the recent cash-in-transit shoot out in Sebokeng, where eight robbers were shot dead.
On the load shedding front, EWN Senior Reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, provides some analysis on last month's power stations inspection conducted by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
And Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, speaks about how municipal electricity tariffs are structured and elaborates on how various city departments plan to end rolling blackouts.
Lastly, EWNs Orrin Singh and Katlego Jiyane were able to track down the mother of the most wanted man in South Africa, Thabo Bester, and got her comments on her son's escape.
This and other stories feature on The Midday Report today.
I would ask him, why you do like that. You don't think about us. Because when you do that, you are killing me. It's killing.Maria Mabaso, mother of Thabo Bester, on what she would say to him if she saw him.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More