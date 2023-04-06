'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals an... 7 April 2023 12:05 PM
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Af... 7 April 2023 10:34 AM
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready. Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options. 7 April 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
National Credit Act
Wendy Knowler
store card
consumer issues
store account
minimum payments

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- Is it acceptable for a credit provider to message you with a payment request which states only the minimum amount payable?

- A consumer says the wording in such an SMS from Woolworths seems designed to be misleading

- Paying only this minimum amount would lead to incurring interest on the outstanding balance

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com
@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

Is it acceptable for a credit provider to message you with a payment request which states only the minimum amount payable, not the total amount to pay?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on this after a complaint about Woolworths following this practice with store cards.

Woolies client Celia explained why she feels communicating only the minimum amount due amounts to a deliberate lack of transparency.

In terms of credit regulations, is it legal for Woolworths to SMS a customer with "There is a small amount of Rxx to pay on your Woollies Store Card by xx date", when that 'small amount' is only the minimum amount owing, and the total amount owed is a lot more but is not mentioned at all in the SMS?

Celia, Woolworths customer

The wording seems designed to mislead the customer into paying only the minimum amount and therefore incurring interest on the balance – all to Woolworths’ gain.

Celia, Woolworths customer

Is transparency not a requirement in terms of credit law? asks Celia.

She notes that the National Credit Act (NCA) says it's a consumer right “to understand all fees, costs, interest rates, the total instalment and any other details”.

Following up, Knowler reports it appears that this practice does NOT conform with the NCA, because SMS communication does fall under communication in the Act.

The opening balance shown in each successive statement of account must be the same as the closing balance shown in the immediately preceding statement of account.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The SMS is a reminder of the minimum contractual payment due on the account, Woolworths stated in its response, and the SMS does not constitute the formal statement of account.

The minimum instalment required is calculated at 3% of the outstanding balance. The monthly statement is sent separately to the customer and provides all relevant information, including the balance outstanding on the account.

Woolworths

Knowler feels it would be best practice in any communication about what someone owes on their account to specify the minimum that can be paid, but also what the outstanding amount is.

As consumers we also tend to respond more readily to an SMS than to emails that may be piling up in our inbox.

Here's a respected debt counsellor's response to this case"

“Now why send the SMS in the first place worded like that, then?"

“Rather just remind the customer the statement is on its way with full amount owing and minimum amount payable?"

Knowler's advice if you get one of these SMSs from any credit provider is NOT to just go for the minimum payment, especially if you want to improve your credit score.

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 4:54)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'




6 April 2023 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
National Credit Act
Wendy Knowler
store card
consumer issues
store account
minimum payments

More from Business

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

6 April 2023 10:12 PM

The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour

6 April 2023 7:21 PM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'

5 April 2023 7:20 PM

After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure

5 April 2023 10:07 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal

4 April 2023 10:32 PM

The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?

6 April 2023 5:15 PM

ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?

6 April 2023 4:04 PM

Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ splitov27/123rf.com

7 April is World Health Day

6 April 2023 2:56 PM

Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician and co-founder of TKZee, Zwai Bala hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702 Upside of Failure in June 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala

6 April 2023 12:08 PM

Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear

6 April 2023 10:37 AM

This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUV

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa

5 April 2023 4:43 PM

The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?

5 April 2023 4:34 PM

Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

29 March 2023 10:19 AM

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

UK urges 'all parties' to de-escalate Mideast violence

7 April 2023 2:14 PM

Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table

7 April 2023 2:08 PM

Massive sperm whale dies after beaching itself on Bali beach

7 April 2023 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA