Opinion
Latest Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals an... 7 April 2023 12:05 PM
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Af... 7 April 2023 10:34 AM
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready. Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options. 7 April 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Irma Stern
South African art
art auction
Strauss & Co

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Frank Kilbourn, chairperson of Strauss & Co, on The Money Show.

- There is a huge and growing demand for work by South African modernist artists

- Irma Stern's "Children Reading the Koran" recently sold for R22.3 million, setting a new African auction record

An Irma Stern painting has set a new African auction record.

Her work "Children Reading the Koran" sold for R22.3 million during Strauss & Co's last virtual auction.

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook
Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

The previous record also belongs to Stern - "Two Arabs" went for R21.2 million in 2011.

Both paintings are linked to her 1939 trip to Zanzibar.

The internationally renowned artist died in 1966 at the age of 71.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) asks the chairperson of Strauss & Co, Frank Kilbourn, about the huge interest in "Children Reading the Koran".

It is an amazing picture, the only one of its kind that I've seen where she depicted children learning the Koran... and having access to that and painting it.

Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

Her visit to Zanzibar is generally recognised as one of the most important periods in her artistic life, so it was from a very good period. It's a very evocative painting... in fantastic condition, so I really think it merited the attention that it got.

Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

There was a four-way bidding process.... and then in the end it normally comes down to a duel between two interested parties... but there was very strong bidding almost 80% of the way from people locally and internationally.

Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

As far as they could determine, the painting has had two previous owners Kilbourn says.

It was exhibited decades ago as part of the Rembrandt Exhibition at the time at the Rand Easter Show, and then disappeared from public view, he adds.

Kilbourn notes that South African contemporary artists are doing extremely well worldwide, with interest now also growing in the work that was produced in the preceding 100 years.

A person such as William Kentridge is one of the top artists in the world now... and people are beginning to ask what happened in the previous 100 years... I think there's a natural curiousity from some of the newer buyers...

Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

Through the online auctions we've seen a younger age group of buyers coming into the market, and also more and more people bidding internationally.

Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Strauss & Co chairperson


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms




