Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

Spain has committed more than R41 billion (2.1 billion euros) to help fund South Africa's transition to renewable energy, and water needs.

The funding is being provided through a mixture of financial instruments, reports Bloomberg News.

The Spanish government is working with its development finance institution, Cofides, and South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), it quotes Ambassador Raimundo Robredo Rubio as saying.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) asks political risk analyst Marisa Lourenço for her take on this news.

Lourenço notes that the money Spain has committed is separate from the other funding South Africa has obtained.

It is a separate deal that Spain has worked out with the South African government, she emphasizes.

The transition away from this heavy reliance that we have on coal is very difficult; it's very expensive... and I think this is a very good push forward for us. Marisa Lourenço, Political Risk Analyst

Lourenço also highlights that Spain already is quite active in the southern Africa sub-region.

Spanish energy companies have been active in Mozambique for a very long time... the Spanish government has really increased its diplomatic ties with Angola and become involved in many sectors... Marisa Lourenço, Political Risk Analyst

She believes Spain's growing interest in Africa and southern Africa is because there's a lot of untapped potential especially in energy, and specifically renewable energy.

Spain has the companies that have the kind of expertise needed to help South Africa with this just transition, and then of course it also has the funding for that. Marisa Lourenço, Political Risk Analyst

Really what Spain is doing with this commitment to South Africa, it's coming into the safest market in Africa and into the most advanced economy with the most developed financial markets. It is probably going to use it as a gateway to invest further in Sub-Saharan Africa. Marisa Lourenço, Political Risk Analyst

