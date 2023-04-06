Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour





Motheo Khoaripe interviews energy expert and development finance specialist Ruse Moleshe (RUBK).

- New Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media after completing a tour of Eskom power stations

- He warned that closing the gap between electricity supply and demand will become even more difficult during the winter months

- There is currently a shortfall of 6 000MW of generating capacity to meet demand

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

New Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has had a busy few weeks.

He briefed the media on Thursday after completing his tour of power stations to gain firsthand insight into "the challenges facing Eskom at a power station level".

Ramokgopa acknowledged that power supply is going to be under more strain during the coming winter months.

He said there is a shortfall of 6 000MW of generating capacity to meet demand.

The energy availability factor - the percentage of total installed capacity available at any given time - is at 53% and meeting demand will only get more difficult in the winter months. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) spoke to energy expert and development finance specialist Ruse Moleshe (RUBK) about **Ramokgopa's briefing.**

[Watch live] Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on power station visits #PowerStationVisits #Electricity https://t.co/IeuwNkAt8S ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 6, 2023

Moleshe says the Minister basically delivered a diagnosis of what is happening within Eskom and its three tiers of power stations, from the newest to the oldest coal-fired plants.

The key question of course around any of the proposed plans to stabilise our unreliable power supply is where the money will come from.

She says Minister Ramokgopa hinted at the potential of looking at assistance from the private sector, but it's not clear if all the unions would accept this.

We're still going to experience loadshedding, there's no doubt about that, because the plug-in is about 6 000 MW... and any of these things that he has mentioned are still problems rather than solutions. Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK

We still have to have significant capacity brought back through these current coal-fired power plants from Eskom, or it's brought back with new capacity, and all of that is going to take some time. Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK

How realistic is the promise of making sure that South Africa doesn't return to Stage 6 power cuts?

The Minister has no control over that, is Moleshe's response.

"It's all about when these plants get fixed and that's not necessarily directly under his control."

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Moleshe

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour