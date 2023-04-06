Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Thandeka, a disappointed Uber Eats customer

One couple in Roodeport ordered food, which did not arrive

When they logged this into the app it said they could not be refunded

Eventually they were given a full refund after Uber Eats investigated the incident

A couple in Roodepoort, Thandeka and Donald, had this exact issue with Uber Eats when they tried to order pizza on a Friday night.

After spending more than R400 on their food, it was registered as delivered on the app, but their dinner never made it to them.

When they tried to query this on the app they received a response saying they could not be refunded.

Knowler took on the case and reached out to Uber Eats to ask how common these complaints are and what system they have in place to track whether a meal was delivered or not.

The company responded saying that there is a small portion of orders that have errors reported by the customer, delivery person or the merchant.

They added that based on their investigation Thandeka had been refunded for her order.

Thandeka confirmed that she was refunded, although not the tip amount, and she was given an in-app voucher for her next order, which she does not plan to use, as this is the second time she has had an issue with the app.

Had I known, I would not have placed another order with Uber Eats because of my past experience. Thandeka, Uber Eats customer

She says that years ago when she used the app her food had also not arrived and she had not used Uber Eats since.

Uber Eats said that they are disappointed that the users did not have the seamless delivery they aspire to provide and they do have community guidelines in place to try ensure everybody has a positive experience.

They added that they encourage all users to provide feedback after every order so they can learn of any potential issues and take appropriate action.

