'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'





Sports writer and broadcaster, Gerry Cox says Frank Lampard has not ruled out the possibility of him staying at Chelsea beyond the end of this season.

Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.

The 44-year-old, who has been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 until he was sacked in January 2021.

Speaking on #MSW, Cox says with the former Chelsea player back at Stamford Bridge, anything is possible from now until the end of the season.

In his own mind it is a possibility that he stays beyond the end of the season. They’ve got the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid to come and with someone like Lampard in the dugout, you never know what the future holds. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Its like echoes of 2012 when Roberto Di Matteo was in charge. No betting man would put even a small punt on Chelsea winning the UCL, but if that did happen then you would have to fancy Lampard to keep the job. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager. Picture: 123rf

On the appointment of an interim manager rather than a more long term coach, Cox believes that it is probably the right decision.

This year is exceptional in that there are already 2 or 3 big European clubs looking for new managers so there will be some movement and there will be managers waiting to see who comes up with the best offer and who is playing in the Champions League. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

It could well be that once the first manager goes then it sparks a lot of movement and the clubs would have to look at who is best for them. Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster

His first game in charge will be against Wolves on Saturday.

Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'