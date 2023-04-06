Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years
Golden Lions Rugby Union president, Neville Jardine says the union has come a long way since COVID and that they are continuing to promote from within in the union.
Speaking on #MSW, Jardine said that the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years but they are back on track in some key areas.
Our township based clubs are struggling, and the fallout from covid to go along with the socioeconomic challenges in the country as a whole are some of the major challenges we have faced in the last few years. We kept going through COVID though and all our club teams and university teams are back in a big way. Our women’s league continues to grow and the Lions women’s team is doing really well.Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union
Neville added that they are trying to resolve some of the issues around Emirates Airline Park, but says the venue will remain the home of the Lions rugby.
We will continue to be based there and we will have to engage with the city to make it more family friendly and accessible. We don’t want people to be negative about the stadium because it is the home of the Springboks and one of the most iconic stadiums in the country.Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union
Watch below for the full interview with Neville Jardine:
This article first appeared on 947 : Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years
More from Sport
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'
Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach
Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.Read More
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.Read More
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.Read More
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.Read More
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More