



Golden Lions Rugby Union president, Neville Jardine says the union has come a long way since COVID and that they are continuing to promote from within in the union.

Speaking on #MSW, Jardine said that the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years but they are back on track in some key areas.

Our township based clubs are struggling, and the fallout from covid to go along with the socioeconomic challenges in the country as a whole are some of the major challenges we have faced in the last few years. We kept going through COVID though and all our club teams and university teams are back in a big way. Our women’s league continues to grow and the Lions women’s team is doing really well. Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union

Neville Jardine, Golden Lions Rugby Union President

Neville added that they are trying to resolve some of the issues around Emirates Airline Park, but says the venue will remain the home of the Lions rugby.

We will continue to be based there and we will have to engage with the city to make it more family friendly and accessible. We don’t want people to be negative about the stadium because it is the home of the Springboks and one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union

Watch below for the full interview with Neville Jardine:

This article first appeared on 947 : Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years