Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.

For years you'd planned your retirement.

Buying a quaint little holiday house at the sea, an annual overseas holiday and taking up all the hobbies you'd had on your goals list.

But then 65 hits and the idyllic life you'd envisioned for yourself is far different.

The secure retirement plan you thought you had is anything but.

And reality sets in.

What does the perfect retirement plan entail?

Jane Duncan was in conversation with resident financial expert, Paul Roloefse.

We've been brought up with the idea that you retire at 65 and then you live happily ever after. And that's the furthest from the truth. Most people at 65 don't have enough money to retire. Because of that, we haven't moved the goalposts at all...65 is D-day and it's outdated. Most pension funds make you leave your fund at that age. Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert

The reality is that most people above 60 years of age will now need to work longer.

But that can only depend on the state of you health.

We have this idea that we're all going to clock off at 65. But if we're going to go for another 20-30 years, how will you earn enough income if you're not healthy enough? Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert

If you're going to find another occupation that brings in an extra income, you're going to need your health in check. The big encouragement is to not give in at 65...there's a lot of opportunity to still maintain your health. Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert

How do you know whether you're financially independent?

Roloefse says you'll need to calculate the fruits of your investments.

If you've saved up enough and the interest in the bank can cover the monthly cost of living, you've reached the form of financial independence. The yields of all your investments can actually give you enough to maintain a lifestyle going forward. The one enemy is inflation because you have to anticipate what inflation is and how long you're going to live. It's a hard one to really pin. Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert

