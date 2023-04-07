Streaming issues? Report here
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story

7 April 2023 9:52 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
William Kentridge
joburg theatre
theatre production

Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load, which will open at the Joburg Theatre later this month.
A promotional poster for The Head & The Load Photo: The Head & The Load/Facebook
A promotional poster for The Head & The Load Photo: The Head & The Load/Facebook

It's a fascinating untold story - the role of millions of African porters and carriers who broke their backs to serve in World War 1.

After a resounding success in international theatres, the The Head & The Load will finally be staged in Africa.

The work of South African artist William Kentridge, this lesser known story of one of the most crucial events in world history has been years in the making.

Produced in 2018, the large scale production was meant to be showcased in 2020, but was setback due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Head & The Load will open at the Joburg Theatre and run from 21 April to 6 May 2023.

It's a piece about Africa and the first World War. All our heads are filled with the trenches of France, the mud of Flanders or the English war poets, that one forgets the other spheres of the war. And there's one way to describe World War 1...it's about which European countries got which African colonies. During the course of the war, there were a million causalities in Africa.

William Kentdridge, South African artist

So this is a piece about those African labourers who carried the war material on their shoulders to central Africa, where the fight happened.

William Kentdridge, South African artist

The production entails an expansive 50 metre stage, with a procession of carriers bringing to life the different voices of people in the war.

It blends together a mix of art forms, such as dance, music, text, shadow play and mechanical sculptures.

Most of the performers are from Johannesburg.

After touring Europe and the US, Kentridge said it was essential to bring the production to a South African audience.

I'm very intrigued to see if it's more of an interactive response than we had in Europe and America. We have eight different languages, with different forms of translation. It's also about incomprehension...different languages not speaking to each other. So I'm interested to see if there are sounds of recognition, agreement or disagreement with the audience back to the cast.

William Kentdridge, South African artist

Tickets are available on Webtickets.

Scroll up for the full conversation.




