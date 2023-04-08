David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer, one of South Africa's most famous voices, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fleur Du Cap for his contribution to the arts and entertainment industry.
Kramer is an internationally renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, director and producer of some of several acclaimed South African theatre production.
Famous for his red veld-skoene and bicycle, Kramer rose to fame in the 80's with his unique Afrikaans folk sound.
He's also an avid researcher and archivist of South African music and stories, with a particular interest in old Afrikaans folk music.
He jointly received the award with Peter Cazalet, who was also recognized for his contribution to the arts.
To be recognized for everything you'd done over the years is a great honour. It's lovely to be seen. It's hard to find the words to express it.David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter
When Taliep [Petersen] and I worked together we'd always say we're doing hidden history. These are things people have forgotten about or the subjects have been distorted by the powers that be for their own ends. The little-known history I find very exciting.David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter
The celebrated musician has also received critical acclaim for his latest musical at the KKNK. Ver in die wêreld Kittie is a story about cultural appropriation.
It tells the story of Josef Marais and his wife Roda, who became famous in America as a folk-duo in the 1950’s.
The couple brought their 'unique' flavour to America by singing Afrikaans songs that Josef translated to English.
But a young South African woman named Kittie Jaftha believes these songs do not belong to the couple.
She believes Josef learnt those songs from her and Koos Heuningbek, who worked on his father’s farm.
The cast includes Dean Balie, Jenny Stead, André Terblanche, Rushney Ferguson and Dylan Roman.
You're dealing with different periods when the idea of taking old songs and using them for your own benefit were not questioned at all. People didn't think they were doing anything wrong.David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter
This crux of this story is about a book that Yosef Marais wrote and published in America about the stories he heard on the farm. I traced the book and I was shocked to see how racist the illustrations and language were. But what he did was take the old stories and he retold them in their own words. He didn't want these stories to be forgotten. But because Koos wasn't able to write a book, he did the writing and put his name to it.David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
More from Local
Ever heard about The Power of Porridge festival?
KZN author and social historian Kiru Naidoo talks about the porridge goddess festival and how it is celebrated in KZN.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
Know the symptoms of cholera
Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on the current cholera outbreak in Gauteng.Read More
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
More from Entertainment
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story
Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load, which will open at the Joburg Theatre later this month.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'
The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.Read More
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert
A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert.Read More
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs
After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too.Read More
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town
Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT.Read More
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.Read More