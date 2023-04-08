Know the symptoms of cholera





A woman explains to villagers of Mekemeke, Mpumalanga how to purify water with chlorine to prevent cholera outbreaks, after floods which severely affected several municipalities in Mpumalanga, on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

South Africans are urged to be aware of cholera symptoms and to take precautionary measures, amid a rise in cases.

The health department declared a cholera outbreak in Gauteng on the 5 February.

The first two cases were traced to sisters who'd travelled to Malawi.

Ten cases have been identified as of the end of March.

One death has been reported so far, with authorities warning that the disease can have serious consequences.

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati spoke to Jane Duncan about the disease.

Cholera is a water-borne bacterial disease caused by a germ. It's normally found in contaminated water. If ingested, and if they've eaten foods with that contaminated water, the person can present with the disease in 3 to 5 days. Dr Fundile Nyati, resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati said the majority of people diagnosed with cholera may not have any symptoms or they have a mild form.

If there were ten people who were exposed to contaminated water, maybe three will be symptomatic. The majority may continue to shed the germ through their faeces, but they may not need to go to the doctor or hospital. Dr Fundile Nyati, resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Key symptoms include include acute diarrhea, which can cause dehydration.

Other symptoms are vomiting, leg cramps, body aches, restlessness or irritability.

In some cases, it can become a medical emergency.

In the worst case, you can lose a litre of water in an hour. You can lose so much water and salt, like potassium, can create problems. For the heart and nerves to work well, you need enough potassium. If you're losing that, you may have problems with your heart rhythm and your senses. Dr Fundile Nyati, resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Rehydration is very important. If this becomes a problem, it's best to rush to a health care centre to have a drip to restore the lost fluids. Antibiotics can be used but that's secondary. So it's very important to recognize the symptoms, especially if they came into contact with someone with cholera or ate something with contaminated water. Dr Fundile Nyati, resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

