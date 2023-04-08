Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
If there's anything that COVID-19 has taught us, it's that thorough handwashing is the most effective way to remove bacteria on the hands.
Several anti-bacterial soaps make promises to kill 99.9 percent of germs.
But is it necessarily a good thing?
Are anti-bacterial soaps better than normal soaps as they promise?
Dr Robert Weiss, healthcare practitioner, specialising as a dermatologist, shares his thoughts on the topic.
An anti-bacterial soap is an ordinary soap which contains various chemicals which have antibacterial activity. There's been numerous studies to show they're not better. There's no added advance except in the health care environment, where they have to be used in a specific way to get the benefits.Dr Robert Weiss, healthcare practitioner
They have a lot of deleterious effects. They may cause sensitivity and allergic reactions. And what's more worrying is that they may create antibiotic resistance. There's some evidence of some of the chemicals like triclosan can have an effect on hormones. So there's a whole lot of reasons not to use them. Curb them.Dr Robert Weiss, healthcare practitioner
You'll remember those massive campaigns during COVID-19. Soap and water is fine removing germs. Even just using water and a towel will remove most germs.Dr Robert Weiss, healthcare practitioner
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
