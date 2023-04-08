Ever heard about The Power of Porridge festival?





Easter isn't just a sacred time for Christians.

It's a symbolic period for Indians of Tamil ancestry in South Africa, who have used the religious holiday of Good Friday to celebrate divinity.

Over this period, thousands of Hindus will worship the Hindu Mother Goddess Mariamman, revered as Shakti the divine mother.

This celebration gives thanks for the safeguarding against disease and is also a prayer for rain and good health.

In Hinduism, mother figures are revered, as it's considered a reverence to the mother spirit of the universe.

KZN author and social historian Kiru Naidoo was in conversation with Jane Duncan on this fascinating cultural and religious practice.

It originates in south India at a time of great drought and disease when chicken pox and measles afflicted children. She appeared from the forest and nurses people afflicted by these diseased with soured porridge, syringa leaves and turmeric. Miraculously, people made a recovery. Kiru Naidoo, author and social historian

When she was sought by people who wanted to thank her for saving the village, she asked that large crowds gather at a particular time of year and be fed with porridge to remember her. Generations later, people revere this goddess. Kiru Naidoo, author and social historian

In KwaZulu Natal, the Hindu community will gather at various Hindu temples to celebrate this iconic goddess.

At Mount Edgecombe in the heart of a sugar plantation and in Isipingo, there'll will be offerings of fruit, milk, coconut, biryani and other kinds of food. You go to the alter and present these offerings to thank the goddess for good fortune. If you have some affliction, you have a idol of that part of the body and present it to the goddess to ask for good health. Kiru Naidoo, author and social historian

