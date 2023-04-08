Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking





The Oudtshoorn Municipality says it instituted an immediate investigation after a shocking video was shared of a municipal vehicle being driven recklessly.

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

The footage was posted by Arrive Alive on Wednesday, as we entered the busy Easter period on South Africa's roads.

It shows the driver of the municipal vehicle overtaking a truck and endangering the lives of other motorists.

Acting Municipal Manager, Walter Hendricks, said the vehicle as well as the driver were immediately identified on the municipality's tracking program.

The municipality said Hendricks gave the assurance that the incident is viewed as "very serious" and the process to institute disciplinary steps against the driver has already started.

