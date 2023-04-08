SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
The South African series "Spinners" has been nominated for the Best Series category at the Cannes International Series Festival, Canneseries.
It's the first African series in the history of the event to earn this accolade.
"Spinners shows us the rather unworthy daily life of gangs in the Cape Town projects" reads the series description on the Canneseries website.
"In this true Malthusian urban jungle, where you better not have any feelings, the main character will find redemption in Spinning, a new automobile sport that entails making artistic figures with damaged cars."
"We are witnessing a growth of African productions and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content.Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries
The judging criteria is purely based on quality, not territory, so for 'Spinners'to be the first African series to be nominated is a testament to the quality of the production.Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries
The series is co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale.
It's directed by South African Jaco Bouwer and shot in Cape Town.
The Cannes International Series Festival takes place from 14-19 April.
Here's holding thumbs!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/toa55/toa552006/toa55200600112/150332859-race-drift-car-burning-tires-on-speed-track.jpg
More from Local
Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.Read More
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.Read More
Ever heard about The Power of Porridge festival?
KZN author and social historian Kiru Naidoo talks about the porridge goddess festival and how it is celebrated in KZN.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
Know the symptoms of cholera
Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on the current cholera outbreak in Gauteng.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More