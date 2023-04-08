



@ toa55/123rf.com

The South African series "Spinners" has been nominated for the Best Series category at the Cannes International Series Festival, Canneseries.

It's the first African series in the history of the event to earn this accolade.

"Spinners shows us the rather unworthy daily life of gangs in the Cape Town projects" reads the series description on the Canneseries website.

"In this true Malthusian urban jungle, where you better not have any feelings, the main character will find redemption in Spinning, a new automobile sport that entails making artistic figures with damaged cars."

"We are witnessing a growth of African productions and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content. Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries

The judging criteria is purely based on quality, not territory, so for 'Spinners'to be the first African series to be nominated is a testament to the quality of the production. Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries

The series is co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale.

It's directed by South African Jaco Bouwer and shot in Cape Town.

The Cannes International Series Festival takes place from 14-19 April.

Here's holding thumbs!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival