Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Have you scoured through your wallet recently to check how many loyalty cards you have?
You very well may have a few, many that are not even in use.
In South Africa, loyalty progammes have become quite popular as a way to incentivize customers to remain loyal to brands.
Some offer points for your shopping, discounts or free goods and services.
Whether it's a loyalty card from a supermarket, a health and beauty store, gym membership, or a coffee outlet, everyone loves a freebie and what better way to retain customers?
But there any real benefits for consumers?
Or it simply a waste of time?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse shares his thoughts on the topic.
The loyalty programme is designed to lock you into a certain behaviour. They want you to shop at their store. If you really want to unlock their value you have to get into and commit towards it then you will get the cost benefit.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some of them do give you something. But rather throw most of them out and focus on one or two of them.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some loyalty programmes come with a membership fee which can be waste of money.
However, he's praised one popular programme that incentivizes people to eat healthy and exercise.
Roloefse says consumers should do a cost benefit analysis to assess whether they are getting the most out of the programme.
Consumers must understand the real values of these programmes. Are they valued or they perceived?Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some stores say you'll get 'up to 20%' on this and that. But then you'll need to buy other things to get it.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111518324_shopping-discount-or-loyalty-cards-modern-marketing-business-man-holding-a-selection-of-plastic-card.html
