Africa
Opinion
Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model

9 April 2023 9:53 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
remote working
employers
hybrid work model
micromanagement

Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.
Picture: © andreycherkasov/123rf.com
Picture: © andreycherkasov/123rf.com

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the old concept of working was turned on its head.

While many companies allowed staff to do remote working, most employers have shifted towards a hybrid model.

But the hybrid environment can make leaders and managers feel like they've lost a sense of control and perhaps feel out of touch with their staff.

Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.

This is not just a South African issue, its a global problem. Last week, I was speaking to MDs in the UK and they all agreed the hybrid working model is making leaders feel nervous and out of control.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Corporate companies and organisations are now developing manifestos on how hybrid work should be carried out.

That means the company may say you need to be in office for 8 hours per week. But as a team you get to decide how you're going to do the 8 hours. The difference between hybrid and how work was before the pandemic means we're all spoilt for choice.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

But too much choice can make people unsafe. Hybrid is very grey. It has no real rules. It's an experiment that we're working out on the run.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

The negative consequences of hybrid working models is that employers now feel a need to micromanage their staff.

Bush says employers can use a ‘micromanagement audit’ to identify areas executives may be leading with ‘control’ instead of ‘care for the business’.

She makes the case that perhaps people can be enticed from the hybrid working model back to the office, with a hybrid leadership style

A good leader will understand and upskill themselves in deep listening skills. It's not to micromanage them, but to increase levels of engagement. You can't have an engaged team unless you have an engaged leader.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

An engaged leader understands the intention game. That it's the biggest game in town. if you pay real attention to your people, they'll pay real attention to you.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Bush believes leaders have a default setting of micromanaging their staff, which can be detrimental to their employees' development.

Some leaders have turned from being high-touch to 'controlling parents'.

The only way to address this is to become aware of how leaders are showing up in the working world.

Employees want to know that their leader really sees them. Not just that they pitch to the office, but that they see their potential. They want to know that they're being heard. Not just the words they're speaking, but the words they cannot say. There's a big fear of the 'what if' and the uncertainty because of the 2 years of covid conditioning.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

The third question is 'am i important to you'? Where do I fall on your list of priorities? These are the secrets of human behaviour.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model




