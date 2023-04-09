Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help
Early childhood development centres play a crucial role in the social and emotional development of children.
But many ECDs in in poor communities face a mountain of financial challenges and get little support from government.
Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra, is struggling to stay afloat and continue their work in the community. The centre caters for children who need care while their parents are at work.
About 67 children are being accommodated at the centre.
The centre needs proper maintenance. The walls and windows are cracked and the stoves aren't working properly. We are also looking for sponsors for food on a monthly basis.Leah Nkoana, Tshimologo child development centre principal
It costs R400 a child, while children under two pay R420 per month.
The school has a full day programme from 7am to 5pm on a daily basis, run by eight staff members.
The educators only receive a stipend, to cover their transport to work.
Our staff don't get salaries because the fees from parents aren't enough. We're only able to pay them stipends as we need to use the money for food and maintain the centre. Even though we can't do much, bit by bit we're trying with that money.Leah Nkoana, Tshimologo child development centre principal
To support the centre, contact Leah Nkoana on 079 651 7077.
Scroll up for the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119054819_children-s-playroom-with-plastic-colorful-educational-blocks-toys-games-floor-for-preschoolers-kinde.html
More from Local
Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.Read More
Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model
Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.Read More
Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples
Zain Johnson speaks Celeste Snyders, attorney at Schoeman Law on the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.Read More
Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.Read More
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.Read More
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.Read More
Ever heard about The Power of Porridge festival?
KZN author and social historian Kiru Naidoo talks about the porridge goddess festival and how it is celebrated in KZN.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More