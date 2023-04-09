Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help





Early childhood development centres play a crucial role in the social and emotional development of children.

But many ECDs in in poor communities face a mountain of financial challenges and get little support from government.

Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra, is struggling to stay afloat and continue their work in the community. The centre caters for children who need care while their parents are at work.

About 67 children are being accommodated at the centre.

The centre needs proper maintenance. The walls and windows are cracked and the stoves aren't working properly. We are also looking for sponsors for food on a monthly basis. Leah Nkoana, Tshimologo child development centre principal

It costs R400 a child, while children under two pay R420 per month.

The school has a full day programme from 7am to 5pm on a daily basis, run by eight staff members.

The educators only receive a stipend, to cover their transport to work.

Our staff don't get salaries because the fees from parents aren't enough. We're only able to pay them stipends as we need to use the money for food and maintain the centre. Even though we can't do much, bit by bit we're trying with that money. Leah Nkoana, Tshimologo child development centre principal

To support the centre, contact Leah Nkoana on 079 651 7077.

