Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch
As winter approaches, South Africans often turn to hearty and comforting dishes to keep warm and satisfied.
Winter is a time when the country's rich culinary traditions truly shine, with many dishes featuring bold flavors and spices that evoke memories of home-cooked meals and family gatherings.
Overall, South Africa's winter food trends are all about comfort and flavor, with dishes that warm the body and soul.
Tessa Purdon from Food24 chats about the latest winter food trends.
What's going to be a hero are the warm vegetables in their natural form. The plant based meals have really ramped up this year but now the focus is on whole vegetables. Cabbages, cauliflowers, butternut...all those beautiful vegetables are stunning and also minimizes waste People don't have to chop off all the bits, it should be the whole thing.Tessa Purdon, Food24 head of content
Soups will also be a big thing, but this time there will be a focus on classics like onion soup, minestrone, garlic and potato and lentil soup. These are inexpensive but can be ramped up in flavour.The key is to get the basic flavours going. Those foundations will give the extra flavour.Tessa Purdon, Food24 head of content
People are also going to want to cook on the fire again, which is so uniquely South African. We need to embrace this.Tessa Purdon, Food24 head of content
One thing I'm very excited about is that it's Sharon fruit season, also called persimmons. They look like an orange and tomato and the flavours are so tropical. They are seasonal and you'll see them a lot in markets. But they taste so good in baked puddings and you can also add them to salads.Tessa Purdon, Food24 head of content
As for how the winter food trends could be evolving, Purdon says there will be more indigenous food going mainstream.
These include sorgum and millet, which are naturally gluten free.
We will delve deeper into spices as we have a rich history of spices in South Africa. I think comfort food will never go away and chefs will always want to look to the past to offer nostalgia to their guests. We'll see more use of vintage crockery and embracing those eras of the past, while appreciating the present. What was old is new again, but done in a revived way.Tessa Purdon, Food24 head of content
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Autumn_Soup_(Unsplash).jpg
