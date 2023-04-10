Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about





FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay

Ever wondered why Jews celebrate Passover?

Well it's a fascinating 3000 year history, telling a story of redemption and hope.

Passover, also known as Pesach, is an important Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

It's a watershed period in Jewish history as it commemorates the freedom of the Israelites'.

Pesach starts on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan which is considered the first month of the Hebrew year.

This year, Pesach was observed from 5 April and will conclude on 13 April.

Estee Stern, rebbetzin of Sydenham Shul (wife of the rabbi) said the meaning of Passover remains relevant today.

In Hebrew, Egypt is known as Mizraim. This word comes from Mitzrayim, which means boundaries and limitations. We're all slaves. We all have our own pharoahs...the worries, fears and stresses that holds us back in life. Passover comes once a year to teach us about liberation, but also personal freedom. It's about trying to move forward and to self reflect. Who we are and how to be a better person in the coming year. Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Stern and her rabbi husband run the Sydenham Shul, which have a range of activities at their synagogue over the long weekend.

Passover is marked with a celebration of food, but certain foods are off bounds.

Jews are not permitted to eat leavened food products, known as chametz, for the entire Passover period.

That means no breads, pastas, pizzas or cakes.

Instead of bread, religious Jews eat a type of crispy, crunchy flatbread called matzo.

Tradition tells us that when the Jews left Egypt, they left in such a hurry their bread had no time to rise. We eat matzo, like a cracker, which is quite flat. Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Potatoes are a great staple food. I make everything from scratch... Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Jewish family and friends usually congregate for a feast called the seder, on the first two nights of Passover.

This is when four cups of wine are consumed.

It's symbolic of when God took us out of Egypt. He used four terms of liberation or redemption and to remember those four expressions, we drink four cups of wine. Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

