Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The future of cannabis in SA Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed am... 10 April 2023 11:48 AM
Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover. 10 April 2023 8:52 AM
Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help Jane Dutton speaks to Leah Nkoana, the principal of Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra on their finan... 9 April 2023 12:02 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
How positive parenting can help parents and children Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and v... 10 April 2023 9:57 AM
Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa 10 April 2023 7:53 AM
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in... 8 April 2023 6:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about

10 April 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jewish
rituals
Passover
Pesach

Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover.
FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay
FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay

Ever wondered why Jews celebrate Passover?

Well it's a fascinating 3000 year history, telling a story of redemption and hope.

Passover, also known as Pesach, is an important Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

It's a watershed period in Jewish history as it commemorates the freedom of the Israelites'.

Pesach starts on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan which is considered the first month of the Hebrew year.

This year, Pesach was observed from 5 April and will conclude on 13 April.

Estee Stern, rebbetzin of Sydenham Shul (wife of the rabbi) said the meaning of Passover remains relevant today.

In Hebrew, Egypt is known as Mizraim. This word comes from Mitzrayim, which means boundaries and limitations. We're all slaves. We all have our own pharoahs...the worries, fears and stresses that holds us back in life. Passover comes once a year to teach us about liberation, but also personal freedom. It's about trying to move forward and to self reflect. Who we are and how to be a better person in the coming year.

Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Stern and her rabbi husband run the Sydenham Shul, which have a range of activities at their synagogue over the long weekend.

Passover is marked with a celebration of food, but certain foods are off bounds.

Jews are not permitted to eat leavened food products, known as chametz, for the entire Passover period.

That means no breads, pastas, pizzas or cakes.

Instead of bread, religious Jews eat a type of crispy, crunchy flatbread called matzo.

Tradition tells us that when the Jews left Egypt, they left in such a hurry their bread had no time to rise. We eat matzo, like a cracker, which is quite flat.

Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Potatoes are a great staple food. I make everything from scratch...

Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Jewish family and friends usually congregate for a feast called the seder, on the first two nights of Passover.

This is when four cups of wine are consumed.

It's symbolic of when God took us out of Egypt. He used four terms of liberation or redemption and to remember those four expressions, we drink four cups of wine.

Rebbetzin Estee Stern, Sydenham Shul

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about




