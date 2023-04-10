How positive parenting can help parents and children





Do you go into a fit of rage when your children become out of control?

Do you struggle to clearly articulate your feelings and instill proper boundaries?

Positive parenting can upskill parents to productively discipline their children by encouraging and nurturing good behaviour.

Positive parenting is essentially a move away from punitive parenting styles like physical punishment which often uses fear and encourages permissive or aggressive development.

This style of parenting focuses on clear communication with firm boundaries.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager at the Parent Centre shares his insights on this topic.

There's this pressure to be the perfect parent. But there's no such thing as the perfect parent...it's about being a good enough parent. It's about listening and communicating with your child. And there's a range of tools to help parents through this passage. Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager at the Parent Centre

There are a range of practical ways for parents to discipline and instill boundaries in children without going the punitive route.

Hoffenberg said its about acknowledging the emotions and what's driving the behaviour of the child.

The main rule of thumb for parents is that all feelings are valid, but it's the behaviour that isn't valid.

Acknowledge the situation by saying 'I can see you're scared...I can see you're embarrassed. But hitting him in the head wasn't the right thing to do". You can be critical of the behaviour...as parents need to protect those boundaries. Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager at the Parent Centre

Co-parenting can be a tricky and complex situation, as it combines two different families.

Hoffenberg said there's a "narcissistic phase" as the newly single parents navigate a life post-divorce.

But emotionally mature parents can make it work.

Children can live in multiple homes and realities. If your ex loves to braai and you're a staunch vegan, that's okay as long as you communicate with your children. As long as you're grounded in your own beliefs and to have a clear enough communication with your children. Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager at the Parent Centre

Positive parenting can have immense positive effects on children and sets a child up for success.

It helps with communication, self esteem and forming more permanent and long lasting bonds. That goodness echoes through the life of a child. Positive parenting is like a healthy diet. It prepares the body for the life ahead. Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager at the Parent Centre

