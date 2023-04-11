[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly... 11 April 2023 12:49 PM
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana expected to be deported soon A South African delegation in Tanzania negotiating their release, say they don't foresee issues in returning them to the country. 11 April 2023 11:51 AM
Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse 'Pylons can't just fall', says Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations. 11 April 2023 11:15 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs. 11 April 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
animal pets
adorable animals

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

11 April is pet day!

This special day was started in 2006 by Colleen Paige - an animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert and aims to celebrate the joy and unconditional love pets and those pets in need of homes can bring us.

So, since today is a celebration of pets, here are our favourite (and funny) pet videos that'll make your day a little sweeter...

They see me rollin'

@cutepet_l My new car #catsoftiktok #fyp #fypシ ♬ Sports Car Sounds: Modern Car, Pt. 1 - Mark Wayne

All hail fitness queens and kings

@migt_catff come and work out with cats#petsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #funny #love #petlover #cure #cute #cats #interesting #pet ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

Talk parrot to me

@tamarasbluechicken Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot ♬ original sound - Tamara’s Blue Chicken

Twerk it

@mr.memes088 #dancer #dogsoftiktok #funny ♬ Originalton - Mr.Memes

Dog see, dog do

@melissamunozofficial How much does she like to dance? 🤣🤩 #dance #dogdance #fyp ♬ original sound - lakii101

Always the handy helper

@animalsdoingthings yummerz @Nube The Samoyed #dog #dogs #dogsoftiktok #doggosdoingthings #animalsoftiktok #animalsdoingthings ♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings

Tired but never violent

@animalsdoingthings that’s a problem for tomorrow me @Guinea Pig Rosie #guineapigs #animalsdoingthings #animalsoftiktok ♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings

A catwalk

@animalsdoingthings i personally don’t think i’d stand a chance (submitted by kr1stykay on ig) #catsdoingthings #catsoftiktok #animalsdoingthings #animalsoftiktok ♬ original sound - RisingMiles

Ah, pets are pawsome!

Go give yours some love and appreciation.

If you don't have a pet, we say it's time for a furry friend!

Sleepy Dog GIFfrom Cute GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!




11 April 2023 8:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
animal pets
adorable animals

More from Lifestyle

EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way

11 April 2023 11:10 AM

This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV

11 April 2023 8:54 AM

In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

How positive parenting can help parents and children

10 April 2023 9:57 AM

Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and violence prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch

10 April 2023 7:53 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?

6 April 2023 5:15 PM

ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?

6 April 2023 4:04 PM

Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A promotional poster for The Head & The Load Photo: The Head & The Load/Facebook

The Head & the Load tells a unique African story

7 April 2023 9:52 AM

Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load, which will open at the Joburg Theatre later this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Nathi Mgedezi Instagram

A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Trailer screen grab, YouTube

'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women

29 March 2023 2:13 PM

[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah image source: Hayden Schiff, USA Roger Federer image source: Tatiana, Russia

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

29 March 2023 11:44 AM

The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course, named Doggy Parton. @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert

27 March 2023 11:43 AM

A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs

24 March 2023 3:58 PM

After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Harald Krichel

UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town

24 March 2023 10:13 AM

Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Hugh Grant attends the US Premiere of “Paddington 2” on 6 January 2018, in Westwood, California. Picture: AFP.

Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'

24 March 2023 6:39 AM

Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

Local

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

Local

[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'

World

EWN Highlights

CoCT records increase in number of Easter holiday arrests

11 April 2023 6:58 PM

Parliament to probe Bester's escape whether G4S pitches or not

11 April 2023 6:17 PM

Terminating ZEP without proper public consultation unlawful, HSF tells court

11 April 2023 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA