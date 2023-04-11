



11 April is pet day!

This special day was started in 2006 by Colleen Paige - an animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert and aims to celebrate the joy and unconditional love pets and those pets in need of homes can bring us.

So, since today is a celebration of pets, here are our favourite (and funny) pet videos that'll make your day a little sweeter...

They see me rollin'

All hail fitness queens and kings

Talk parrot to me

Twerk it

Dog see, dog do

Always the handy helper

Tired but never violent

A catwalk

Ah, pets are pawsome!

Go give yours some love and appreciation.

If you don't have a pet, we say it's time for a furry friend!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!