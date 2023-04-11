EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way





Hyundai, alongside fellow Korean carmaker Kia, took the double header with Kia's EV6 GT winning World Performance Car of the Year

Hyundai Motor Company has won big at the 2023 World Car Awards with its Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner, taking a triple crown with awards for the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle, and World Car Design of the Year prizes.

The award ceremony was held during the New York International Auto Show and judged by a panel of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries, who praised the Ioniq 6's unique aerodynamic design and outstanding all-electric range. This marks Hyundai's second consecutive triple win at the World Car Awards, following the Ioniq 5's victory last year.

Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, expressed his delight at receiving the prestigious accolade two years in a row, saying that it recognises the tremendous talent and unrelenting efforts of everyone at the company to bring EVs like the Ioniq 6 to market. The honour reinforces Hyundai's commitment to being a global leader in vehicle electrification.

The IONIQ 6 is the second model in Hyundai's dedicated all-electric Ioniq brand range and takes full advantage of a bespoke Electric-Global Modular Platform architecture to offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious interior. With an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, the Ioniq 6 is one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs on the market.

Winning the World Car Awards this year will help energise the Ioniq brand and accelerate Hyundai Motor's electrification strategy, with plans to introduce 17 new EVs models by 2030. Hyundai Motor aims to boost annual global EV sales to 1.87 million units by 2030.

In addition to the World Car Awards, the Ioniq 6 has won several other prestigious awards in recent months, including Saloon of the Year at the 2023 GQ Car Awards and New Car of the Year hosted by Le Guide de l'auto, achieving a five-star safety rating and Best in Class selection for the Large Family Car category in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

